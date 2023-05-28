SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One man is injured after being shot in the arm Sunday night.
Savannah Police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of E. Bolton St.
The victim’s injuries are non-lifethreatening.
The incident is under investigation.
by: Kaley Fedko
Posted:
Updated:
