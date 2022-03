LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured at a Lady’s Island grocery store Friday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO says a man was shot at least twice around 8:20 p.m. at a Food Lion. The man was taken to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Deputies and SWAT members are searching for the male suspect. BCSO urges residents to avoid the area.

No further details were released.