SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in a Savannah neighborhood that left one man injured Thursday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the man was shot in the leg in the 1800 block of East 38th Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK.

At 1 p.m., detectives remained on the scene investigating. Further details were limited.

