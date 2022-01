SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot in his hand in the Carver Heights area Saturday, Savannah police say.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said officers responded to the 1100 block of Darwin Street for a possible shooting and single-car crash into the canal. The man was taken to the hospital.

SPD did not find anyone in the car and the investigation is ongoing.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.