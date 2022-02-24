BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead at a Burton mobile home park Thursday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO said the man was shot dead around 8 p.m. at the Godwin Mobile Home Park. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies said the shooting suspect fled the scene before they arrived and they believe there’s no threat to the public. Deputies say the shooting was targeted.

Those living near the mobile home park can expect an increased police presence. Currently, there are no details on the suspect’s identity.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.