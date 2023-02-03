SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving serious injuries.

Officials said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Noble Oaks Drive.

According to the SPD, 21-year-old Kevin Deal and a Good Samaritan were moving his broken-down Honda Accord at the intersection. His hazard lights were on, the department noted.

As Deal pushed the vehicle from behind, the Good Samaritan sat in the driver’s seat steering the vehicle.

SPD said that’s when a Toyota Corolla struck Deal and his vehicle.

The 21-year-old was taken to Memorial Health where he remains in critical but stable condition.

No word yet on any charges in the investigation.