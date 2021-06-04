Man seriously injured after hit by truck, Savannah Police investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit investigates a pedestrian-involved crash on Abercorn Street that seriously injured a man.

Police say John Kervin, 64, of Andalusia, Ala., was attempting to walk across Abercorn Street near Echols Street around 10:00 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a GMC pickup.

First responders transported Kervin to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police say Kervin was not in a crosswalk at the time he was struck.

SPD continues to investigate.