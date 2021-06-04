Man seriously injured after hit by truck, Savannah Police investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit investigates a pedestrian-involved crash on Abercorn Street that seriously injured a man.

Police say John Kervin, 64, of Andalusia, Ala., was attempting to walk across Abercorn Street near Echols Street around 10:00 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a GMC pickup. 

First responders transported Kervin to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police say Kervin was not in a crosswalk at the time he was struck.

SPD continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories