GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is safe after scaling a broadcasting tower in Garden City on Monday.

The man spent several hours clinging to the tower located at Mobile Communications America on Minus Avenue.

Emergency crews arrived and blocked off the area surrounding the tower. Police and fire personnel worked together to get him to the ground safely.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said this was a mental health crisis, and they’re in the process of making sure the man receives care.