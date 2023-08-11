SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was safely medevaced from a fishing vessel in the Sapelo Sound late Thursday night by the Coast Guard.

Officials said a call came in at 11:23 p.m. from the 33-foot fishing vessel the Lady Diane concerning a crew member who was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

After consulting with the duty flight surgeon, watchstanders called in a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah Helicopter to conduct a medevac.

The ailed man had to be picked up in the water rather than onboard the Lady Diane due to environmental hazards, officials said.

The man was safely recovered and taken to EMS at Hunter Army Airfield.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was last reported to be in stable condition.