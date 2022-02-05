Man pistol-whipped, possibly shot on Hilton Head Island Friday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies say a man was pistol-whipped to his head on Hilton Head Island Friday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO said the man was taken to the Hilton Head Hospital. Deputies say the gun also fired during the assault and could have resulted in the man’s injuries.

Deputies say the assault happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Eugene Drive and Muddy Creek Road.

BCSO describes the suspect as an African-American man, wearing dark clothing and a face mask. No further details or descriptions of the suspect were released.