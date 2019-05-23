Man O War washes up on Hilton Head beach, should you be worried? Video

It is a beautiful sea creature with a painful sting.

Ever since Shore Beach Services put out a picture of the Man O War on the Hilton Head beach, many of you have had questions and concerns.

The question is, "Are they deadly?" and "Should I go in the water?"

Mike Wagner, Operations Manager for Shore Beach Service who oversees the lifeguards and watches the beach, says you shouldn't be worried, but you should be careful.

The Portuguese Man O Wars aren't rare for our area, in fact, we see them almost every year, early in the season, Wagner says.

They float on top of the water, they don't swim but use the current and winds to push them along.

You would notice them because of their bright blue color.

Sea Nettles are the Jellyfish we are used to seeing in our area. Their stings are not as painful as the Man O War.

While there have been deaths connected to these sea creatures, Wagner says they are very rare.

Some people can have issues going into anaphylactic shock after a Man O War sting. It is more toxic and more painful. But Wagner says those same people could have the same reaction to a regular jellyfish sting.

"It is just the venom and it just your body's natural reaction to them," explained Wagner. "You can go into anaphylactic shock some people could go into anaphylactic shock for any jellyfish sting. But that is extremely rare. But the venom from a Portuguese Man O War is more toxic and definitely more painful.'

You should flush out the wound with ocean water, and get out all the stinging cells. They will be bright blue, easy to see, and can be taken out with a gloved hand, or even a credit card or a stick.

If you do get stung and are having a reaction, Wagner says, call EMS right away or follow up with your doctor, just in case.

