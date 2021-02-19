Man killed will attempting to cross road in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigates after a man lost his life while attempting to cross a roadway in Hinesville.

According to GSP, the incident happened Thursday shortly after 7:30 p.m. on E.G. Miles Parkway near Pipkin Road.

Investigators say a tractor trailer attempting to make a left turn onto a side street from the turning lane struck the man.

The impact threw the man into a lane of traffic where he was struck by another car.

Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Both lanes of E.G. Miles Parkway near Pipken Road were closed to traffic while the troopers conducted their investigation assisted by the Hinesville Police Department.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.