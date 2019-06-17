Man killed in accident with National Guard vehicle on Fort Stewart highway

by: WSAV Staff

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a Florida man was killed Sunday morning in an accident involving a National Guard vehicle on a Fort Stewart highway.

According to Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on GA Highway 144 E near mile marker 12. Authorities have identified the victim as 21-year-old Jerome Westly Wynn II, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Larson says Wynn collided with a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle.

No word yet on the cause of the crash. Officials say Fort Stewart and the Georgia State Patrol responded.

Contributions to this report by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

