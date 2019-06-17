Man killed in accident with National Guard vehicle on Fort Stewart highway

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a Florida man was killed Sunday morning in an accident involving a National Guard vehicle on a Fort Stewart highway.

According to Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on GA Highway 144 E near mile marker 12. Authorities have identified the victim as 21-year-old Jerome Westly Wynn II, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Larson says Wynn collided with a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle.

No word yet on the cause of the crash. Officials say Fort Stewart and the Georgia State Patrol responded.

News 3 will follow this developing story.

Contributions to this report by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service