Man indicted in connection to fatal 2018 I-16 crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was indicted Wednesday in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that happened in Feb. 2018.
Nicholas Pena, 24, was indicted on the following charges:
- Homicide By Vehicle in the First Degree (3 counts)
- Serious Injury By Vehicle (3 counts)
- Driving Under the Influence (Per Se) (one count)
- Driving Under the Influence (Less Safe) (Alcohol) (one count)
- Reckless Driving (one count)
- Driving Wrong Way On One Way Roadway (one count)
At around 3 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2018, a 2014 Kia Forte was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near Montgomery Street when it crashed into a 2008 Nissan Altima that was traveling eastbound.
William Simmons, 22, who was a passenger in the Forte, died as result of his injuries at the scene. Pena, who was driving the Forte, and another passenger, Matthew Serano, were treated for serious injuries. Isaiah Young, 24 at the time, who was driving the Altima, was treated for minor injuries.