Man indicted in connection to fatal 2018 I-16 crash

IRVING, Tx. (WSAV) -- Viewers across the United States have expressed their outrage at AT&T/DIRECTV following their removal of scores of local Nexstar Broadcasting television stations which began on the Fourth of July. For example, as a result of AT&T/DIRECTV’s actions, AT&T/DIRECTV subscribers in Bakersfield, California were unable to receive local Nexstar televised news updates, in both English and Spanish, regarding the large earthquake there.

At present, Hawaii is bracing for severe weather as Hurricane Barbara tracks across the Pacific. Nexstar’s KHON, the number one television station in Honolulu, is providing constant updates on weather models and local conditions. Although it appears Hurricane Barbara will not be a direct hit—torrential rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to begin on Monday and continue for three days. AT&T/DIRECTV serves the majority of the TV households on the Big Island where the storm is expected to be the worst and viewers need KHON for important weather and safety updates. Similarly, a Louisiana viewer of Nexstar’s local stations that is highly concerned with the AT&T/DIRECTV blackout noted, “We in Louisiana are in the middle of hurricane season - WE NEED OUR LOCAL STATION! We pay enough money to have this service - BRING OUR LOCAL STATION BACK!”