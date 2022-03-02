HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was hit by an SUV Wednesday night while walking down Live Oak Church Road.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. not far from the intersection of E.G. Miles Parkway.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Marvin Frazier said the man was walking down Live Oak Church road in the unincorporated area of Liberty County when he was struck from behind by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe.

Frazier said the man was thrown 11 feet and knocked out of both shoes, one which landed on the roadway and the other ending up in a nearby ditch.

Frazier said the man was wearing dark clothing when struck. The roadway is a dark heavily traveled road without sidewalks.

The man was transported by emergency medical helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where his condition is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation.