SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A 28-year-old died in a crash on Old Augusta Road Wednesday, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO).

Officials believe David Bennett was on his way to work when crash occurred.

The sheriff’s office said traffic officials were called to Old Augusta just south of Chimney Road around 1:30 p.m. where the crashed vehicle was found over an embankment.

According to ECSO, the incident likely occurred hours earlier, around 4:30 a.m.

Further details on the cause of the crash weren’t immediately available.

This is Effingham County’s sixth fatal crash this year, officials said.