SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 64-year-old has died after crashing his moped on Monday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Officers were called to the scene near Waters Avenue and 32nd Street where they found the driver, Frederick Bitner, of Columbus, unresponsive.

He died shortly after the incident, SPD said.

According to the department, it appears Bitner suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the moped and fall onto the sidewalk.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.