Man continues the conversation of systemic racism in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill man is continuing the conversation on systemic racism. David London spoke at a recent city council meeting presenting an initiative that he thinks could spark change.

“It’s kind of uncomfortable when folks hear the words systemic racism applied to Richmond Hill,” London said.

London said the community is loving and generous but also says there is still systemic racism rooted throughout.

“Each of these areas most of the faces are mostly white. 90-100 percent are white but the population of black people is 15-20 percent. That is an out of wack ratio,” London said.

News 3 spoke with London as he presented issues he thinks the community is facing to the city council. He was joined by others outside of city hall and says there are disparities in hiring, teacher ratios, and diversity of history inclusion just to name a few. This conversation is still going almost two months after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“And a lot of people just said wow that really should not be happening,” London said.

News 3 reached out to Richmond Hill mayor Russ Carpenter to see how he and the council received London’s message. He said, “Many of the initiatives were outside of the council’s authority and those that are not we are working with the Bryan County NAACP as we already have a longstanding relationship with them.”

“I am so glad that we have a mayor and council that are open to talking about these issues because really that’s the bottom line of where things have to start,” London said.

London admits he doesn’t have all the answers to why these disparities exist but his ultimate goal is to keep the conversation open for all to hear.

“As we gave everyone the benefit of the doubt give the people that are sounding the alarm the benefit of the doubt and hear what’s being said,” London said.