RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Five months after a woman’s body was found dismembered near a Riceboro hunting club, her husband has been arrested for murder.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Nicholas Kassotis was taken into custody on Friday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in connection to the death of his wife, Mindi.

The 40-year-old is being charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and removal of body parts from scene of death or dismemberment.

Officials say at the time of the crime, the Kassotis were living in Savannah.

Mindi Kassotis’ remains were found by hunters on Dec. 2, 2022, in the woods near the Portal Hunting Club. Additional remains were found within a three-mile radius on the hunting club property, the GBI said.

Testing determined her remains were placed in the area on or around Nov. 27, 2022.

The GBI previously released forensic artists’ renderings of the woman in an attempt to identify her.

According to the GBI, it wasn’t until Thursday that Mindi Kassotis’ remains were positively identified. Agents worked with the FBI to conduct advanced testing, then obtained DNA swabs from her family members for comparison.

Nicholas Kassotis is being held at the Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Georgia.

