Man charged in fatal Lowcountry boat crash asking for bond change

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A 20-year-old man charged in the boating death of Mallory Beach, 19, is asking for a change to his bond.
Paul Murdaugh is accused of being drunk behind a wheel of a boat that crashed in February, killing Beach.
In May, he pleaded not guilty to boating under the influence (BUI) causing death and two counts boating under the influence causing great bodily injury. He was given a $50,000 bond, surrendered his passport and was ordered to stay in the 14th Circuit region, which includes Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties.
Murdaugh’s attorneys have filed a request that would allow him to travel outside the area so he can “attend college, work, live, consult with his attorneys and for any other lawful purpose.”
If granted, the request would allow him to only travel throughout the State of South Carolina.