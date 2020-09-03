Man shares story of becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has left a large number of people homeless. News 3 heard from a man who says he lost everything when the state shut down in April. Now, a local organization is working on a five-year plan to end homelessness within Chatham County.

“I don’t know what to do. I just wish this stuff was over it’s been a havoc on my whole life,” Ross Meyer said.

Under the Harry Truman Parkway bridge is where you’ll find Ross Meyer who lost everything and became homeless due to the pandemic. He has one cushion he found to lay his head on.

“I’m digging in garbage cans which is disgusting but when it comes to being hungry you’re going to do what you have to do,” Meyer said.

Meyer tells News 3 he worked as a paint contractor, but after a shift in the economy he lost his job.

“I’ve been trying the hardest I can asking everybody, every construction truck, every paint vehicle I see looking for work and nobody’s doing anything,” Meyer said.

Now he’s all alone and more than ever he needs someone to lean on. Cindy Murphy Kelley with the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless says they’re here to help.

“I think that despite the misery that we’re all dealing with COVID I think that i’m feeling a stronger sense of priority for addressing this,” Kelley said.

She said emergency shelters and agencies like the United Way are coming together to help all impacted by this health crisis, but she said the main challenge before COVID has been securing affordable housing throughout the county.

“So we do have a lot of homeless people living within our 35 homeless camps many who have some income but certainly not enough to afford the housing we have available,” Kelley said.

So a five-year plan has been put into action with the help of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to end homelessness in Chatham County and help people find their way home.

“And it’s important to know it’s not like we’ll address it this year and we’ll solve the problem. We’re going to have to plug at this for 20 years,” Kelley said.

The Homeless Authority has been utilizing a team for street outreach to check in on homeless camps. They say in 2019 there were 4,590 homeless people in Chatham County.