SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested for felony murder in the April shooting death of a 23-year-old woman.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Reuben Luke Ramos, 37, was taken into custody in Chicago, Illinois, for charges related to Maranda Dover’s death.

CCPD said Dover was found shot to death in a vehicle on April 10 at a mobile home park in the 800 block of Quacco Road.

Detectives do not believe the crime was random, according to the department.

Further details were limited, though CCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Ramos also faces three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children in addition to the felony murder charge.

CCPD said he’s being extradited to Chatham County and will be taken to the detention center.