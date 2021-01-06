Man accused of intentionally coughing on Burton firefighter arrested

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – Lowcountry authorities arrest a man accused of intentionally coughing on a Burton firefighter.

Shawn Patterson faces charges of assault and battery, and a violation of county ordinance on outdoor burning.

The firefighters were investigating a report of an unlawful fire on Patterson’s property.

According to documents, Patterson told firefighters to “get off his damn property.”

The report also says Patterson was just a few feet away when he intentionally turned to cough on the Firefighter.

The firefighter was wearing personal protective equipment.

It is unknown if Patterson has or had the coronavirus.

Patterson faces 30 days in jail if convicted, plus a possible citation for illegal burning.