HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The family of Mallory Beach will have to go through two civil trials connected to the boating crash that killed her.

A Hampton County judge accepted the Parker’s Corporation’s request to separate their case from the other defendants, including Alex Murdaugh.

Parker’s is being sued for selling alcohol on the day of the boat crash to Paul Murdaugh, who was underage. Murdaugh was driving the boat that hit a piling, throwing Beach into the water, killing her.

The Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley said he is weighing the family’s options from here.

“At this point, I plan on asking the judge to reconsider his ruling in hopes that the family won’t be put through two full trials,” Tinsley said.

Without an appeal, the judge has ordered this civil trial to start as early as Oct. 10.