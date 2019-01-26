Local News

Malfunction closes Woods Memorial Bridge in Beaufort

Posted: Jan 26, 2019

Updated: Jan 26, 2019 12:32 PM EST

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says the Woods Memorial Bridge is closed to traffic right now because of a malfunction.

If you're traveling in Beaufort County, BCSO advises you use the McTeer Bridge instead.

It is unknown when the malfunction will be fixed or when the bridge will be open again to traffic.

 

