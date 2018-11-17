Make Savannah highlights local businesses at fall festival

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dozens of local vendors showcase their hand-made goods at Make Savannah Fall Festival.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Dozens of local businesses and vendor's got their chance to shine at Make Savannah's fall festival today.

Over 20 local artisans set up at Maven Makers in Savannah to show case their hand-made goods. Festival goers had their pick of jewelry, customizable art, woodwork, and even bath products.

All of the featured local goods were also offered in curated holiday gift sets for the Savannah lovers on your list. Make Savannah hopes these events provide locals with a chance to shop while giving back to the community.

"We believe the local artists and the local makers here in our community truly make Savannah unique and our tag line is "discover savannah made and inspired goods" and its all about those people and the makers behind the products that make savannah uniquely special," said Rebekah Lingenfelser with Make Savannah.

Make Savannah is not only hoping to make this an annual tradition but they also want to bring the festival back in the Spring. If you were interested in any their featured goods you can visit their website here.

