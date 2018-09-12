Major hurricane Florence tracks closer to east coast

Florence is a dangerous category 4 hurricane in the southwest Atlantic tonight. As of the 11 am advisory update... maximum sustained winds are around 130 mph... with gusts as high as 160 mph.

The category 4 hurricane is moving northwest around 15 mph... and is centered around 485 miles southeast of Wilmington, NC... which is around 600 miles east-southeast of Savannah.

The central pressure is staying steady at 943 mb.

Confidence is still pretty high on Florence getting very close to the South Carolina and North Carolina state line Friday morning.

One big change in the forecast... due to model trends changing and shifting further south.... the official track from the National Hurricane Center has also shifted south and now the track cone includes Savannah and portions of southeast Georgia... in addition to all of the Low Country of South Carolina.

Looking at the broader picture... life threatening storm surge and flash floods are possible for portions of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states Friday into the weekend as Florence approaches the southeast coast and meanders.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast shows Florence remaining a major hurricane until landfall early Friday morning. A general west/northwest to northwest track is expected through Friday... then large uncertainty arrives for the weekend. The storm could continue very slowly in a generally westerly fashion... or as most of the recent guidance suggests... back more southwest or south.

Here is the 11 am Wednesday forecast track from the National Hurricane Center...

There is still uncertainty on what (if any) wind impacts will be felt across the Coastal Empire and Low Country.

However... dangerous rip currents... coastal flooding at the time of high tide and building surf are likely for middle and late week and potentially into the weekend. Additional and potentially more significant impacts are possible this weekend depending on the eventual track and strength of Florence. If Florence deviates further south... conditions would be worse. If Florence stays north of our area... conditions would be better.

Here are some things to keep in mind...

First... continue to keep very close tabs on Florence. Make sure you get your information from a reputable source. You need to have aa hurricane plan in case.

Also... don't focus on exactly where the hurricane will make landfall. Impacts from the storm stretch far from the center and are not confined to the cone!

