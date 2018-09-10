Major Hurricane Florence Now A Cat 4

Florence has now rapidly intensified into a category 4. Sustained winds of 130 mph with wind gusts up to 140 mph. It is now a major hurricane.

The very latest shows the storm moving slowly west-northwest around 13 mph... and is centered around 575 miles south-southeast of Bermuda... which is less than 1300 NM east-southeast of Savannah.

Here is the latest information on Florence from the National Hurricane Center...

The official National Hurricane Center forecast shows Florence staying steady as a major hurricane through the end of this week. A general west to west/northwest track over the next couple of days is expected... followed by a west-northwest or northwest track later next week.

It is far too early to determine what, if any, impacts will be felt along our coast. However... here are some things to keep in mind.

First... keep up to date with the latest on Florence. Make sure you get your information from a reputable source. Make sure you have a hurricane plan in case.

Also, don't focus on exactly where the hurricane will make landfall. Impacts from the storm stretch far from the center and are not confined to the cone!

And finally -- don't panic. Just stay informed. Stay tuned to WSAV on-air and online for the latest.

For weather updates and alert notifications in the palm of your hand, you can download the Storm Team 3 app here for free.