Magazine names Mayor Van Johnson among 100 most influential Georgians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The magazine Georgia Trend named Savannah mayor Van Johnson among one of 100 most influential Georgians.

This is the second consecutive year Johnson was named in the magazine’s annual list.

Georgia Trend every year names a group of people that “help ensure the state remains at the top for doing business and improving the lives of all of its citizens.”

Georgia Trend highlighted Johnson’s work on the $165 million Enmarket Arena, described as the city’s largest public works project.

“I am excited to once again be named among this prestigious list of influential Georgians,” Mayor Johnson said. “This means that Savannah remains viable and influential in the direction of our state. This is a win for Savannah.”

Read Georgia Trend’s article HERE.