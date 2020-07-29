Lutzie 43 virtual 5K race to raise awareness about distracted driving Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Bluffton, the Bluffton Police Department, and the Lutzie 43 Foundation are set to host the second annual Lutzie 43 Virtual 5K this weekend.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s race will be virtual . Race participants are asked to join from their own neighborhoods, trails, or backyards to maintain social distancing.

The race will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. There is no registration fee, but racers are asked to donate as much or as little as they can. All money will go towards providing local students with scholarships to a higher educational college, university or vocational program.

To donate, click here.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was created after the death of former Auburn University football player Phillip Lutzenkirchen. He died in a distracted driving crash in 2014.

Lutzenkirchen’s jersey number was 43.

The foundation started the 43 Key Seconds initiative with a goal of creating the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted and impaired driving.

Organizers created the 43 Key Seconds key that serves as a physical reminder for young drivers to take 43 seconds to ensure they have a clear hear, clear hands, clear eyes and have their seat belt on before turning the key.

Founder and CEO Mike Lutzenkirchen visited Bluffton in April 2019 to share his story with students at Bluffton High School, May River High School, the University of South Carolina Beaufort, and at a press conference.

In May 2020, the Town of Bluffton awarded three local students with $1,000 each, from money raised in last year’s race, as well as from other donations provided throughout the year.