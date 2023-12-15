HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Sixteen new jobs are on the way to Hampton County thanks to a $5.25 million investment by Luray Peanut Co., the governor’s office announced Friday.

The packaged boiled peanuts producer is moving a portion of its manufacturing to Varnville to expand its footprint and allow for the production of new product lines.

The expansion is expected to be complete by next December.

“We are elated that Luray Peanut Co. is expanding its presence in South Carolina and building upon the strength of the state’s agribusiness industry,” stated Gov. Henry McMaster in a press release. “Boiled peanuts have long been a staple of South Carolina culture, and we welcome Luray Peanut Co.’s additional business.”

According to McMaster’s office, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Hampton County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

Luray Peanut Co.’s boiled peanut products are available for purchase in convenience stores, grocery stores and stadiums.