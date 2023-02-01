SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music superstar Luke Bryan will be making his way to the Hostess City in the Fall of this year.

The Oct. 6 show will be held at the Enmarket Arena at 7 p.m. Present at the show will be special guests Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

Pre-sale tickets are available now to those who are fan club (or Nut House) members. The pre-sales end Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available starting Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

You can check out the available tour dates and tickets by heading on over to the Luke Bryan website.