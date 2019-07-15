Ludowici church honors students at school supplies giveaway

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – A local church gave back to the community yesterday as parents prepare for their children to go back to school.

Members of A New Beginning church gave away 1,300 backpacks filled with school supplied to families in need on Sunday. Hundreds of children and their parents showed up for the giveaway, food and a bounce house.

The pastor at A New Beginning said the event was dedicated in memory of Hannah Foreman and Ta’Keith Russell, two students who died six years ago.

“That day was so hard that I just asked the Lord, ‘I hope people don’t forget who these kids are,'” Pastor Tom Gardner said. “So, from that day on, we’ve done the Forman/Russell backpack giveaway and we’re going to do it as long as we can.”

Gardner said he will order more backpacks to give away before school starts.

