Lucky to find a home: Student finds companion at Savannah Humane Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Carly Glynn is almost finished with her degree at Georgia Southern University. But when she first started in college, she was having trouble with grades, getting enough exercise and meeting friends.

Her grandmother, Nancy Robinson, decided Carly needed something to cheer her up. They agreed she needed a dog, and they would only consider a rescue.

“I saw her and we just fell in love, so we had to take her home that day,” Carly said.

Lucky was found roaming the streets in Savannah for the first six months of her life before the Humane Society for Greater Savannah — and the Robinsons — found her.

Nancy says she saw an immediate improvement in Carly’s grades, health, and overall happiness.

“College can be kind of lonely,” Carly said. “You have your friends and roommates and stuff but it’s nice to have a dog to come home from class and someone when I’m studying, she just crawls up beside me.”

Nancy agrees. She said she’s loved watching Carly’s confidence grow as well as her grades and sense of responsibility.

Carly and Nancy say that when they’re ready to adopt another pet, they will go back to the Savannah Humane Society.

“For an animal to be adopted is just amazing for the animal and for the human,” Nancy said.

“She’s just the best dog,” Carly said. “She’s so well-behaved. I just really got lucky.”