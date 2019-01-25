Lowcountry woman with terminal disease can't pay for medicine because of Shutdown Video Video

The government shutdown is affecting many families where it hurts the most, in their wallets.

For one Lowcountry woman, the fight between Democrats and Republicans is affecting the fight she's in. A fight for her own life.

Jamie Spinello isn't even supposed to be here.

She was given three years to live.. five years ago.

The Varnville, South Carolina woman continues to battle a myriad of conditions and illnesses. It's a battle that may end not because she gave up, but because the money she relies on has stopped coming.

"Level 3 kidney disease. 2 short bowel syndrome. 87% of my digestive system removed completely. Gastroparesis which means I don't have any stomach mobility at all. I can no longer make potassium. PVS's and Tachycardia."

Jamie Spinello can list by memory the dozens or more conditions she deals with every day.

The stomach, intestine and bowel conditions have made her unable to eat solid food. She is now down to 63 pounds and on continual IV medication to help keep the pain away.

Jamie is unable to work because of her continual medical needs. She relies only on a military alimony check to cover some of that life-saving medication. That check still hasn't come.

"Even with the shutdown, I don't qualify for any assistance with the county or the federal government because they say I make too much."

"How much do you make?

"$900 a month."

"You usually get that check on the 15th. today is the 24th. and you still haven't seen a check. What goes through your mind?"

"How am I going to get through? What can I sell online?"

"I don't know if the money is coming in so I can't afford to pay it out. I'm in limbo."

Instead of seeing doctors every week or even every month, she is pushing the appointments back. She has to delay or miss some medications, all at the expense of her own health.

"I can't afford it so I push it another week and I think gosh it could be something so easy that I could fix it could be a matter of upping one of my infusions if I could just afford to get that lab work done so that we can look at it."

"So if that check doesn't come for another week, another month... if this keeps going?"

"My bank account is empty. I've maxed out everything I can max out. If it doesn't come then I'll have to stop, all my treatments, all my medical, til it does come. "

"But stopping all those things are stopping things that keep you alive."

"Right."

Jamie is keeping a positive attitude despite her struggles. The only people she says she is mad at are our elected leaders.

"There's a lot of us under you that rely on you and we need you to step forward and back us up too. Take a look at the big picture. The government just needs to not be so selfish. I'm all for looking at both sides but they really need to take into account there are more that's going on than what's in front of their face,"

"There's good somewhere. It's going to find us. You just gotta keep fighting through every day as it comes, and just be thankful every morning when you open your eyes because it could be so much worse. We will get through it."

"My rainbow is somewhere out there. It's coming."

Jamie is getting a little bit of a boost from AVACARE medical https://avacaremedical.com/ . The company is one of her medical suppliers. It has been reaching out to her and others affected by the shutdown to see if they could help.

The company is now sending her a $100 gift card to offset some expenses.

Jamie says she is thankful for the gift, but she hopes the next letter she gets in the mail is a check from the Federal Government.

