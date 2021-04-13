Lowcountry VITA program to offer tax help into May

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Taxpayers have one month left to file 2020 returns, and one Lowcountry program is offering help for free.

The Lowcountry Area VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Coalition is extending help into May to coincide with the new tax deadline.

VITA services will be available at the following locations and times:

Beaufort Library: Mondays from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 10

St. Helena Library: Tuesdays from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. through May 11

Lobeco Library: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 24

Deep Well Project, Hilton Head: Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. through May 11 (drop-off only)

Taxpayers must bring a photo ID and social security card for every person on the tax return. For a full list of what to bring, visit the IRS website here.

The Lowcountry Area VITA Coalition works in collaboration with the IRS, United Way of the Lowcountry and the Beaufort County Human Services Alliance.

The program has provided free tax preparation since 2008.

According to the coalition, last year over $4.5 million was returned to Lowcountry residents, saving nearly $1 million in tax preparation fees.

For more information on the program, items to bring or how to get involved, visit vitavolunteers.org.