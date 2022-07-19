HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — High schoolers are enjoying the last few weeks of summer vacation before heading back to school. However, some lucky juniors and seniors took part in an immersive University led math camp.

The University of South Carolina Beaufort campus held a weeklong summer preparedness program called “Math Opportunities in the Summer,” designed to help students amplify math skills. Participants learned intensive math concepts while also making it hands on putting the fun back in the subject.

Students also had the chance to learn about basic computer programs while also getting the chance to explore the Lowcountry with the some of the university’s marine biologists. Ridgeland high school junior, Caleb Eady said the camp helped him feel like a college student while also making friends and preparing for the future.

“It’s a good experience, I will be coming back next year for it again. So, that’s something to look forward to and it shows you a college lifestyle and the experience living on campus by yourself how to do stuff by yourself it just gets you ready for the outside world.”

Once the program is complete the students will present to the faculty and other campus leaders on all the skills taught during the program.