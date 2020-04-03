Lowcountry sewage officials asks residents to be mindful of what they flush

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort – Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) asks Lowcountry residents to be more careful of what they flush.

The BJWSA says they know some customers are being forced to use alternatives as toilet paper continues to be a hard commodity to find, but they ask residents to only flush toilet paper.

The BJWSA shared a graphic with a photo highlighting the problem of flushing toilet paper alternatives.

The graphic reads, “This is what happens when you flush anything other than toilet paper!”

Officials say they are seeing a lot of other paper products at the wastewater plants and those products are causing issues.

The BJWSA recommends using a trashcan for anything other than toilet paper when using the restroom.

The BJWSA also created a video titled Fit to Flush to help educate residents about what you can or cannot flush: