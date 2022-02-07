Lowcountry senator’s push for medical marijuana bill enters its 3rd week

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Davis has been fighting for a floor debate on his proposal for seven years. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The debate over legalizing medical marijuana in South Carolina will start again Tuesday in the state Senate.

Lowcountry Sen. Tom Davis (R-District 46) has been working on the issues behind this bill for the last seven years. It was brought to the Senate floor for the first time this year and has now been up for debate for almost two weeks.

Davis said several amendments have been added to the bill, including only allowing pharmacists to dispense legal cannabis.

The state senator said those amendments have improved the bill, making it easier to pass.

“They are familiar now that cannabis has been documented by many peer-reviewed medical studies to be of therapeutic use for many patients in instances where pharmaceuticals cant be effective,” said Davis. “I think they now understand the mechanics of the process whereby we go by regulating how it’s grown, processed and dispensed.”

Davis said the bill in its current form should have enough votes to pass, perhaps on Tuesday or later in the week.

The bill would then go to the House for more debate and possibly more amendments. Gov. Henry McMaster would then have to sign off before it becomes law.