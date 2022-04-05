RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Electric cooperatives in the Palmetto State partnered with a rental and utility program to provide assistance to those in need.

The SC Stay Plus program — which launched in May 2021 to help renters experiencing COVID-19 financial hardships — is funded by the U.S. Treasury. The program is aimed at identifying cooperative members in southern Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties.

To check if you’re eligible for assistance, click or tap here. You can also take a survey and call 803-336-3420 to confirm eligibility. To apply for assistance in Spanish, click or tap here.

If eligible, residents will receive a direct payment to their electric account for past-due utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020.