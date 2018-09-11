Lowcountry prepares for evacuation ahead of Florence Video

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - As the storm approaches many are home preparing to get out while others are hitting the grocery stores, stocking up to ride out the storm.

As for how many will go and how many will stay that seems to be a split decision.

Some are leaving. Others refuse to evacuate for the third time in three years despite a mandatory evacuation along the coast of South Carolina.

Some aren't taking any chances as Florence continues to threaten the east coast.

"We have been evacuated two other times and no damage no problems at all. so the third time I really don't want to leave,” Barbara Hayes says. “My husband is going to make me leave so I have to go. What can I say."

That isn't the case for Shelly Ringer. She just stocked up and she's headed back to Hilton Head Island with her husband and two boys.

"Right now our plan is to stay. We evacuated for both of those so this time it seems like there is a little less danger as long as it stays on the path that it's expected to,” Ringer says.

One guy we spoke to took no chances as he filled up four gas can to prepare for the evacuation. We asked if he was staying.

"No, I’m leaving. We are not sure exactly where but we go to Florida,” Bluffton resident says.

Tracey Morrow, just moved to Bluffton from Ohio. She tells News 3 she's never dealt with a hurricane before but that she and her husband are ready.

"Over the weekend I did put together a hurricane box with all my important documents. My husband and I have a house generator. We think we're going to stick it out,” Morrow says.

While many are stocking up on groceries, gas and other needed items. Morrow is preparing to hunker down for the first time without any fear.

"I’m just going to look up above and ask him to help me with anything and everything that I have to look forward to here,” Morrow says.

Evacuations for coastal counties begin at noon on Tuesday. At this point, Highway 278 and Highway 21 will not be reversed but officials are on standby.

Some gas stations have already begun to run out of gas and grocery stores are running low.