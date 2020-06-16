Lowcountry petition aims to get rid of ‘plantation’ from neighborhood names

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Petitioners are trying to erase what they say is a reminder of Hilton Head Island’s painful past.

An online petition has garnered more than 5,000 signatures in an effort to get Lowcountry neighborhoods to remove the word “plantation” from their names.

“We all know what negative connotations they really bring, so why not change it?” asked one of the petition organizers, Jamal Edwards.

“It’s now our turn, our responsibility, and frankly we are the last generation to put up with it,” said the other organizer, Sonya Grant, adding, “I’m used to it, sadly, and I’m embarrassed by that.”

Some like Sea Pines and Indigo Run have already dropped it, but more than half a dozen other developments still carry the title.

Hilton Head Plantation General Manager Peter Kristian says he will recommend that the board consider the idea and bring it to their residents for a vote. But he says there are still a lot of questions and costs to figure out.

“Sea Pines just said ‘Change your signs,’” he explained. “Others can do the same thing where they can just drop the plantation from their signs.”

“We do not have that luxury,” Kristian continued. “It’s going to be a community conversation and it’s not going to be a community conversation that happens overnight.”

Edwards and Grant say the cost to the island’s reputation and future are worth more than money.

“Now would be the perfect time to unify and say ‘Hey, we stand with everyone. We stand with native islanders. People that have moved here,’” Grant said. “It’s time to make a change now.”

Organizers say the petition is just the beginning. They plan to take it to Hilton Head Island Town Council, Beaufort County Council and Rep. Joe Cunningham’s office — even the Senate, if necessary.