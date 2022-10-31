BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County leaders are hoping to bring in more tourists to the area by providing grant money to various nonprofit groups.

Beaufort City Council approved over $300,000 to 13 nonprofit local organizations. The money was generated through the state accommodations tax and will help the groups focus on the promotion, marketing and advertising of tourism.

The greater Beaufort-Port Royal convention and visitors bureau received $156,000 and use the funds to promote the area through digital campaigns.

Robb Wells, President and CEO of Visit Beaufort, Port Royal, and Sea Island said their strategy is using different social media websites.

“So, that may be in social media or images and video are highly relied upon or might be something as simple as an Instagram campaign or it can be detailed as working with several travel writers and social influencers to come into the area to help share our story with their audience through their own words,” Wells said.

Another group called The Gullah Kinfolk Traveling Theater wants to continue spreading the message and culture with different festivals and live performances.

Anita Singleton Prather, founder, President and CEO of the Gullah Kinfolk Traveling Theater said she wants to people to be informed about the Gullah history and tradition.

“And they’re to tell people we are we are here, Gullah is alive and well and if you enjoyed this, you can come back anytime and find Gullah alive,” Prather said. “So, we’re trying to prime that pump to keep people coming, not just when we have the festivals, but every day of the year”

The main goal for all of the organizations is to continue to keep the history of Beaufort alive and hope it will make people keep coming back.