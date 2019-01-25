Local News

Lowcountry non-profit feeds prison staff suffering from shutdown

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 04:03 PM EST

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) - A Hilton Head-based non-profit has been meeting the needs of federal prison workers affected by the government shutdown.

Second Helpings tries to alleviate hunger by collecting extra food from grocery and other stores and distributing it to agencies that provide food to the needy.

Executive Director Lili Coleman told News 3 a federal prison worker in Estill called her agency asking for help. Second Helpings is now providing food to the 250 staff members by delivering food directly to the prison and to the Lowcountry Food Bank in Yemassee. 

Coleman said the non-profit just received funding to provide $1,000 worth of food per week to the workers, but more donations are welcome. 

