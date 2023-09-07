BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Programs for Exceptional People (PEP) helps adults with special needs. Now, with the help of the community and grants, they have added some new vans to their fleet.

They received enough money to pay for six vehicles. The buses pick up PEP members and take them to jobs, parks and recreational centers. It’s a way for members to practice their life skills, socialize and work.

“It boosts our peer connections,” said Nancy Sulak, the Executive Director. “It’s their first socialization of the day, among those who share the same bus, it also contributes to community involvement by facilitating group outings, exercise and employment.”

