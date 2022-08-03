HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Many youngsters do not know the dangerous critters that roam around Hilton Head Island every day but one Lowcountry museum is helping youngsters gain a better understanding in a hands-on way.

For years, the Coastal Discovery Museum has made it a mission to teach kids about the importance of nature. Every summer, they help kids gain this understanding with their annual critter meet and greet.

Youngsters get to see and touch chickens, alligators and even snakes. Museum officials say it gives kids a chance to see creatures up close and learn the dangers behind them.

Mckinely Mullen: “Snakes can be very pretty, lot’s of very different colorful ones but there are a lot of dangers to them,” said Mckinely Mullen, an Educational Intern. “There are still venomous snakes that do and can hurt you, they don’t try to, they’re more afraid of you than you are of them.”

