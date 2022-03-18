BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry mother is asking for help after a fire destroyed her car and nearly took the lives of her two toddlers.

“Two seconds after I got my girls out of the car it burst into flames,” said Sanija Parker, who saved the girls from the fire.

And this is what it looked like moments after that Parker’s car in flames. Parker said she was driving down the road with her two girls — a one-year-old and a three-year-old — when the car started smoking. And then her brakes didn’t work.

So she quickly crashed the car into a nearby fence on Hwy 21 near Beaufort and grabbed her kids from the soon-to-be-burning car. While everyone walked away safely, Parker says she lost more than her car in that blaze.

Photo provided by Sanija Parker.

“I lost my phone I lost all my girl’s birth certificates and socials. All our clothes were in the trunk because we were in the process of moving so all my kids’ clothes was in the trunk. So we are starting over from scratch again.”

Parker is picking up extra shifts as a waitress at IHOP to help cover the costs of the loss. But could use more help.

A GoFundMe was set up to benefit Parker and her children.