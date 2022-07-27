CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The 10th annual Lowcountry Mental Health Conference will kick off Wednesday at the Gaillard Center.

The three-day event brings together experts and community members for discussions about how to improve resources, treatment, and care in the mental health arena.

“A lot of us are dealing with mental health issues in one shape or form,” said David Diana, the director of the event. “So, we’re trying to bring more awareness to it, address the stigma of it.”

Speakers at the event include, but are not limited to:

Dr. Gabor Maté, New York Times bestselling author and addiction and trauma expert;

Dr. Anna Lembke, Professor of Psychiatry and Chief of Addiction Medicine at Stanford

University

University Rev. Dr. Benton, who holds a master’s degree in Divinity from Princeton Theological

Seminary and a Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy from Eastern University.

According to the 2022 Mental Health America Study, the National Institute of Mental Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 50 million Americans are experiencing mental illness this year.

Over 90 organizations will also be represented in an Exhibit Hall “displaying a wide range of mental health information and resources.”

Bare Naked Ladies lead singer, Steven Page, and country/rock band Wild Ponies will give performances during the conference.

Click or tap here for the full schedule and for in-person/virtual registration.