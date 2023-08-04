HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Getting meals to those in need is a big deal in the Lowcountry. Especially when it costs more every time you go to the grocery store and right now volunteers are needed more than ever.

There’s a critical need for Meals On Wheels volunteers in the Lowcountry. Those volunteers help make sure seniors and disabled people don’t go hungry.

“Not only do we deliver a meal, we check on our clients make sure they’re well,” said Lili Coleman, Executive Director of Meals On Wheels Bluffton-Hilton Head. “We’ve rescued one client last November who overnight fell down. So we are there for their families because a lot of our people down here don’t have families nearby.”

The organization delivers a hot meal every day five days a week at little cost. Each meal is based on the person’s dietary needs. Now, they want to add two new routes totaling 11 per day.

Around 80% of the people Meals on Wheels serves, fall below the poverty level. Not only does Meals On Wheels feed them they check up on them too.

“It’s so important to get off that couch and get out there and volunteer because the rewards of helping somebody is just beneficial to your health as well,” Coleman said. “So we’re the eyes for those families members to make sure that they’re loved ones are being taken care of.”

There are a handful of different jobs volunteers can do. If you want to find out how you can help, visit their website and fill out a volunteer application.