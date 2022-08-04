BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Meals On Wheels program aims to make sure seniors and the disabled don’t go hungry. In spite of the pandemic and rising prices, it’s reaching more people than ever.

A Lowcountry non-profit that serves the elderly and disabled is also making sure they get adequate nutrition.

Meals On Wheels is a non-profit that caters to the needs of the elderly, ill, disabled, and injured in the Bluffton and Hilton head area. Volunteers pack and deliver food for the person for lunch.

All meals are low in sugar and sodium and prepared based on the client’s dietary needs. People can get them five days a week based on their ability to pay and how often they want meals delivered.

Joe Maniscalco, volunteer for the agency, said the experience is fulfilling because he is helping the client get a nutritious meal and he’s able to check in on them most days.

“You know I realized that some of my neighbors need some help they, they need meals, they need somebody just to say hello to them each morning and I honestly feel that I just almost as much out of visiting with a meal as the clients do,” Maniscalco said.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the organization has been able to help more people in need than ever before, for more information, click or tap here.